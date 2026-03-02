Garland leads San Jose State against Fresno State after 28-point game

San Jose State Spartans (8-21, 3-15 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (12-17, 6-12 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits Fresno State after Colby Garland scored 28 points in San Jose State’s 85-73 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Bulldogs are 9-8 in home games. Fresno State has a 4-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 3-15 against MWC opponents. San Jose State ranks fourth in the MWC shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

Fresno State is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 49.5% San Jose State allows to opponents. San Jose State averages 71.3 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 72.8 Fresno State gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MWC play. Fresno State won the last matchup 70-55 on Jan. 7. DeShawn Gory scored 16 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is averaging 16.9 points for the Bulldogs. Gory is averaging 17.3 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jermaine Washington is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 11.4 points. Garland is shooting 49.1% and averaging 21.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 23.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press