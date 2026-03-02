LSU visits Auburn following Pettiford’s 24-point game

LSU Tigers (15-14, 3-13 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (15-14, 6-10 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes on LSU after Tahaad Pettiford scored 24 points in Auburn’s 85-79 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Auburn Tigers are 10-4 in home games. Auburn is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The LSU Tigers are 3-13 in SEC play. LSU has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Auburn’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game LSU gives up. LSU averages 81.3 points per game, 1.4 more than the 79.9 Auburn gives up to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is shooting 45.2% and averaging 20.7 points for the Auburn Tigers. Kevin Overton is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Max Mackinnon is averaging 15.5 points for the LSU Tigers. Marquel Sutton is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Auburn Tigers: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

LSU Tigers: 2-8, averaging 77.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press