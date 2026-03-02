Cuthrell and Elon host UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (25-5, 14-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (14-16, 6-11 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts UNC Wilmington after Chandler Cuthrell scored 23 points in Elon’s 73-57 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Phoenix are 8-7 on their home court. Elon ranks ninth in the CAA in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Cuthrell paces the Phoenix with 6.5 boards.

The Seahawks are 14-3 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Elon makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than UNC Wilmington has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). UNC Wilmington averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Elon allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CAA play. UNC Wilmington won the last meeting 65-54 on Feb. 13. Christian May scored 15 points to help lead the Seahawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Juan Carr is averaging 7.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Phoenix. Cuthrell is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nolan Hodge is averaging 14.9 points for the Seahawks. Patrick Wessler is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press