San Diego State visits Boise State after Buchanan’s 26-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (19-9, 13-5 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (18-11, 10-8 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on San Diego State after Javan Buchanan scored 26 points in Boise State’s 69-53 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Broncos have gone 11-4 at home. Boise State averages 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Aztecs have gone 13-5 against MWC opponents. San Diego State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boise State’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State scores 6.0 more points per game (79.2) than Boise State gives up (73.2).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. San Diego State won the last meeting 110-107 on Jan. 4. BJ Davis scored 22 points to help lead the Aztecs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Fielder is scoring 13.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Broncos. Dylan Andrews is averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Reese Dixon-Waters is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Aztecs. Miles Byrd is averaging 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press