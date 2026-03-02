Sandfort leads No. 12 Nebraska against UCLA

Nebraska Cornhuskers (25-4, 14-4 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (19-10, 11-7 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Nebraska visits UCLA after Pryce Sandfort scored 32 points in Nebraska’s 82-67 victory over the USC Trojans.

The Bruins have gone 16-1 in home games. UCLA scores 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Cornhuskers are 14-4 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska averages 9.2 turnovers per game and is 20-1 when winning the turnover battle.

UCLA scores 77.8 points, 12.4 more per game than the 65.4 Nebraska allows. Nebraska has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The Bruins and Cornhuskers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is shooting 51.7% and averaging 18.4 points for the Bruins. Donovan Dent is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sandfort is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Braden Frager is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press