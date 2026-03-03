Portland State tops Weber State 84-60 to win first Big Sky regular-season title since 2008

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaylin Henderson finished with 20 points and 10 assists and Portland State beat Weber State 84-60 on Monday night to clinch the Big Sky Conference regular-season title.

Henderson added seven rebounds and four assists to his double-double for the Vikings (19-10, 13-5), who finished a game in front of second-place Montana State. Portland State won the conference for the first time since 2008 to earn the top seed in the Big Sky tournament.

Terri Miller Jr. filled up the stat sheet for Portland State with 18 points, six assists, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Keyon Kensie Jr. scored 13 and Tre-Vaughn Minott pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Tijan Saine Jr. had 16 points and four assists to lead the Wildcats (16-15, 10-8), who trailed 43-26 at halftime and never recovered. Nigel Burris and Viljami Vartiainen both scored 11.

