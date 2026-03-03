California Golden Bears play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in ACC Tournament

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-16, 4-14 ACC) vs. California Golden Bears (18-13, 9-9 ACC)

Duluth, Georgia; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays in the ACC Tournament against Wake Forest.

The Golden Bears have gone 9-9 against ACC opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Cal ranks eighth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.2 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Demon Deacons’ record in ACC action is 4-14. Wake Forest is 8-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cal’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Cal allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Cal won 61-52 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Sakima Walker led Cal with 17 points, and Mary Carter led Wake Forest with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is averaging 16.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Golden Bears. Gisella Maul is averaging 14.8 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Grace Oliver is shooting 60.3% and averaging 14.5 points for the Demon Deacons. Milan Brown is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press