Georgia Tech plays Cal, aims to end home slide

California Golden Bears (20-9, 8-8 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-18, 2-14 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Cal looking to break its seven-game home losing streak.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 10-8 in home games. Georgia Tech is 2-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Golden Bears are 8-8 against ACC opponents. Cal scores 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Georgia Tech is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Cal allows to opponents. Cal has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Cal won 90-85 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Dai Dai Ames led Cal with 29 points, and Akai Fleming led Georgia Tech with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 14.8 points. Baye Ndongo is averaging 12.8 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ames is scoring 16.4 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Bears. John Camden is averaging 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 0-10, averaging 71.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

