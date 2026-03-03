Skip to main content
Green Bay takes on Purdue Fort Wayne in Horizon League Tournament

By AP News

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (17-14, 11-9 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (17-14, 12-8 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Phoenix have gone 12-8 against Horizon League opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Green Bay has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mastodons are 11-9 against Horizon League teams. Purdue Fort Wayne is 7-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Green Bay’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Green Bay won 76-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Justin Allen led Green Bay with 34 points, and Corey Hadnot II led Purdue Fort Wayne with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is averaging 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Phoenix. Preston Ruedinger is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maximus Nelson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Hadnot is shooting 50.9% and averaging 22.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Mastodons: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

