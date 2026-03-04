Andrej Stojakovic scores 21 points, No. 11 Illinois beats Oregon 80-54

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Andrej Stojakovic had 21 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to lead No. 11 Illinois to an 80-54 victory over Oregon on Tuesday night.

David Mirkovic added 19 points and seven rebounds, and Keaton Wagler had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Illini (23-7, 14-5 Big Ten). They scored 40 bench points to Oregon’s 14.

Illinois is a win away from triple-bye and berth in the quarterfinals next week in the Big Ten Tournament. A Wisconsin loss in one of its two remaining conference games also would get the Illini into the quarterfinals.

Nate Bittle had 15 points and Kwame Evans Jr. scored 13 for Oregon (11-19, 4-15) in its first trip to Champaign.

The Ducks, who were 5 for 29 on 3ss, are 0-8 vs. Top 25 teams and 0-10 when an opponent scores 80 or more points.

It was Senior Night for the Illini, who finished their home schedule with a 14-3 record.

One of the honorees was Kylan Boswell, a Champaign native who played at Arizona before transferring to Illinois. Boswell has scored 739 of his 1,247 career points for the Illini.

Illinois led Oregon 41-21 at halftime thanks mainly to a 21-0 run that erased an early 9-3 deficit. Oregon was 0 for 12 from the field during the 6:25 stretch.

The Ducks closed within 13 points early in the second half, but the Illini went on a 15-0 run that put them in front 63-37.

Illinois beat Oregon 109-77 last season in Eugene. The 32-point margin of victory remains the largest ever by a road team against a Top 10 team.

