Tyler Tanner’s big overtime leads No. 24 Vanderbilt past Mississippi, 89-86

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tyler Tanner scored 34 points, including 10 of Vanderbilt’s 13 in overtime, and the No. 24 Commodores beat Mississippi 89-86 on Tuesday night.

Vanderbilt (23-7, 10-7 SEC) never trailed in overtime, with Tanner’s steal leading to a three-point play that snapped a 74-all tie. Tanner had another three-point play in the extra period and finished it off for Vanderbilt with two free throws with 16 seconds remaining.

Tanner finished 11 of 19 from the field and added seven assists, five rebounds and five steals. Duke Miles and AK Okereke added 16 points apiece for the Commodores, who moved into a four-way tie for fifth place in the SEC.

Freshman Patton Pinkins led Mississippi (12-18, 4-13) with 16 points but missed a 3-pointer that would have tied it with two seconds remaining in overtime. AJ Storr and Ilia Kamerdine scored 14 points apiece and Malik Dia added 11.

The loss was the latest in a frustrating season for the Rebels, losers of seven games by seven points or less after reaching the Sweet 16 in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

Ole Miss led 37-33 at halftime after building a 15-3 lead in the opening seven minutes. Vanderbilt shot 1 for 13 in the slow start but stayed within striking range by forcing nine turnovers for 13 uncontested points.

Vanderbilt missed the final shot of regulation, a heavily contested layup by Miles. The Commodores were 3 of 5 from the field in overtime, with Tyler Nickel’s 3-pointer the only points that didn’t come from Tanner. Ole Miss shot 2 of 10.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores complete the regular season at No. 23 Tennessee on Saturday.

Ole Miss: The Rebels host South Carolina on Saturday in the regular season finale

