Boston University plays American in Patriot League Tournament

American Eagles (16-15, 9-9 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (15-16, 10-8 Patriot League)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University takes on American in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Terriers’ record in Patriot League games is 10-8, and their record is 5-8 against non-conference opponents. Boston University averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Eagles’ record in Patriot League games is 9-9. American is seventh in the Patriot League with 28.7 rebounds per game led by Julen Iturbe averaging 5.0.

Boston University makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than American has allowed to its opponents (46.1%). American has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.8% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Boston University won 68-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Chance Gladden led Boston University with 22 points, and Iturbe led American with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael McNair is averaging 17 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Terriers. Gladden is averaging 16 points and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Madden Collins is averaging 13.1 points for the Eagles. Greg Jones is averaging 12.4 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

