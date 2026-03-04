James, Delaware State Hornets square off against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Delaware State Hornets (6-22, 1-12 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (9-21, 5-8 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ponce James and Delaware State take on Zion Obanla and Maryland-Eastern Shore in MEAC play Thursday.

The Hawks have gone 6-3 at home. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 1-12 in conference play. Delaware State is eighth in the MEAC scoring 61.1 points per game and is shooting 39.4%.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Delaware State allows. Delaware State’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Maryland-Eastern Shore has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

The teams square off for the second time this season in MEAC play. Delaware State won the last matchup 65-57 on Jan. 31. Kareem Watson scored 14 points to help lead the Hornets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obanla is scoring 10.7 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Hawks. Dorion Staples is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

James is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals. Dean Shepherd is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 62.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press