Tobiason leads Temple against Tulane after 20-point game

Tulane Green Wave (17-12, 8-8 AAC) at Temple Owls (15-14, 7-9 AAC)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays Tulane after Aiden Tobiason scored 20 points in Temple’s 80-74 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Owls are 9-6 in home games. Temple is 5-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Green Wave have gone 8-8 against AAC opponents. Tulane is 6-1 in one-possession games.

Temple’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Tulane gives up. Tulane averages 72.2 points per game, 1.1 more than the 71.1 Temple allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in AAC play. Tulane won the last matchup 77-66 on Feb. 12. Tyler Ringgold scored 22 points to help lead the Green Wave to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrian Ford is averaging 18.1 points for the Owls. Tobiason is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 18.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Green Wave. Asher Woods is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press