Fairfield takes on Manhattan in MAAC Tournament

Manhattan Jaspers (12-19, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (19-12, 11-9 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays in the MAAC Tournament against Manhattan.

The Stags’ record in MAAC play is 11-9, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference games. Fairfield ranks fourth in the MAAC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Benjamin averaging 6.0.

The Jaspers’ record in MAAC games is 8-12. Manhattan is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Fairfield’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Manhattan gives up. Manhattan averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Fairfield allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Fairfield won the last matchup 98-62 on Jan. 15. Deuce Turner scored 18 to help lead Fairfield to the victory, and Jaden Winston scored 15 points for Manhattan.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is averaging 13.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Stags. Braden Sparks is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Winston is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Jaspers. Terrance Jones is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

By The Associated Press