Saint Mary’s (CA) meets San Diego in WCC Tournament

By AP News

San Diego Toreros (11-20, 4-14 WCC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-16, 6-12 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) plays in the WCC Tournament against San Diego.

The Gaels’ record in WCC play is 6-12, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 7-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Toreros’ record in WCC action is 4-14. San Diego is fourth in the WCC giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 59.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 63.5 San Diego allows. San Diego’s 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Saint Mary’s (CA) has given up to its opponents (39.1%).

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Saint Mary’s (CA) won the last meeting 57-49 on Jan. 4. Emily Foy scored 10 to help lead Saint Mary’s (CA) to the win, and Kylie Ray scored 17 points for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mauriana Hashemian-Orr is averaging 4.3 points for the Gaels. Abigail Shoff is averaging 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games.

Ray is averaging 16 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Toreros. Olivia Owens is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

