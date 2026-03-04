Beath, UCSD Tritons to visit Ward, CSU Fullerton Titans

UCSD Tritons (21-9, 11-7 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (15-15, 10-8 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces CSU Fullerton in Big West action Thursday.

The Titans have gone 9-4 in home games. CSU Fullerton is second in the Big West with 16.2 assists per game led by Joshua Ward averaging 3.5.

The Tritons have gone 11-7 against Big West opponents. UCSD is fourth in the Big West with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Hudson Mayes averaging 4.4.

CSU Fullerton averages 83.7 points, 13.6 more per game than the 70.1 UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game CSU Fullerton gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. CSU Fullerton won the last meeting 88-71 on Jan. 9. Christian WIlliams scored 22 points points to help lead the Titans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Ward is averaging 14.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Leo Beath is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Tritons. Mayes is averaging 14.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Tritons: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press