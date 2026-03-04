Hawaii hosts UC Riverside following Worthy’s 38-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (10-21, 5-14 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (21-7, 13-5 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays Hawaii after Marqui Worthy scored 38 points in UC Riverside’s 95-84 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Rainbow Warriors are 15-2 on their home court. Hawaii scores 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Highlanders are 5-14 in Big West play. UC Riverside is 6-15 against opponents with a winning record.

Hawaii is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.8% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 72.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the 69.5 Hawaii allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Hawaii won 88-45 in the last matchup on Jan. 2. Isaac Johnson led Hawaii with 18 points, and Worthy led UC Riverside with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Erickson is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging 8.3 points and 3.6 assists. Johnson is shooting 49.5% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Andrew Henderson is shooting 40.7% and averaging 17.9 points for the Highlanders. Worthy is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 75.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press