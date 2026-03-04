Cal Baptist takes on Abilene Christian after Daniels’ 23-point performance

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-16, 5-11 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (21-8, 11-5 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays Abilene Christian after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 23 points in Cal Baptist’s 82-67 victory over the Tarleton State Texans.

The Lancers have gone 14-0 in home games. Cal Baptist scores 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 5-11 in WAC play. Abilene Christian is sixth in the WAC scoring 71.0 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Cal Baptist is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 49.1% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 71.0 points per game, 2.9 more than the 68.1 Cal Baptist gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the third time in conference play this season. Cal Baptist won the last matchup 65-63 on Feb. 8. Daniels scored 21 points points to help lead the Lancers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Lancers. Jayden Jackson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 16.3 points and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Chilaydrien Newton is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 70.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press