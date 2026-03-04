UC Irvine hosts conference foe Cal Poly

Cal Poly Mustangs (13-17, 9-9 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (20-10, 13-5 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hamad Mousa and Cal Poly visit Kyle Evans and UC Irvine in Big West action.

The Anteaters are 10-4 in home games. UC Irvine is the Big West leader with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Evans averaging 8.6.

The Mustangs are 9-9 in conference play. Cal Poly is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

UC Irvine averages 76.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 85.0 Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UC Irvine allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Cal Poly won 79-73 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Guzman Vasilic led Cal Poly with 18 points, and Derin Saran led UC Irvine with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurian Dixon is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 15.5 points. Andre Henry is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mousa is averaging 20.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Mustangs. Cayden Ward is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 85.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press