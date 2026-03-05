Khady Leye sinks winning layup in Auburn women’s 50-49 win over Texas A&M

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Kaitlyn Duhon scored 14 points, Harissoum Coulibaly added 11 and Khady Leye sank the go-ahead layup with 5.2 left on the clock for No. 15 seed Auburn in a 50-49 win over No. 10 seed Texas A&M in the first round of SEC Tournament on Wednesday night.

Leye finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Tigers (15-16). She committed a blocking foul on the previous possession that sent Janae Kent to the free throw line with 11 seconds to play for Texas A&M. Kent sank both shots to take a 49-48 lead.

Leye slipped through the screen and drove to the basket to put up the shot. The Aggies didn’t have enough time to get the shot they wanted and airballed their last attempt. It is the first time the Tigers have beaten the Aggies in the postseason tournament, and it snapped Texas A&M’s five-game winning streak.

The Aggies (14-12) were led in scoring by Ny’Ceara Pryor with 25 points.

Up next

Auburn will play No. 24 Ole Miss in the second round on Thursday. The Rebels are the No. 7 seed in the tournament.

