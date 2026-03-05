Flemings, Sharp lead No. 7 Houston past Baylor 77-64

HOUSTON (AP) — Kingston Flemings had 21 points and seven assists, Emanuel Sharp added 19 points and No. 7 Houston rallied for a 77-64 win over Baylor on Wednesday night.

Flemings and Sharp combined to shoot 13 of 26 from the field, and Sharp was 5 of 10 on 3-pointers.

Joseph Tugler finished with 14 points and six rebounds and Milos Uzan had 12 points for Houston (25-5, 13-4 Big 12), which used a big second-half run to overcome Baylor (15-15, 5-12).

The Cougars forced 18 turnovers and converted them into 28 points. They shot 46% and were 9 of 25 on 3-pointers.

Tounde Yessoufou had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Caden Powell added 12 points and Cameron Carr and Obi Agbim each had 11 for the Bears. Baylor shot 42% from the field and 8 of 25 from behind the arc, but made just two of their final 16 from long range.

Trailing 58-54 with about eight minutes remaining, the Cougars went on a 23-4 run to grab a 77-62 lead on two free throws by Tugler with 1:21 left. Houston, which never led for the first 32 minutes, took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Sharp with 7:16 remaining. The Bears were 2-of-9 shooting in the final eight minutes.

The Bears led 29-19 after a layup by Yessoufou with 5:47 remaining, but the Cougars closed the half on a 16-6 spurt and tied it at 35 going into halftime on two free throws by Flemings with 5 seconds left. Flemings scored eight points in the half-ending run.

Up next

Baylor: Hosts Utah on Saturday in its regular-season finale.

Houston: Travels to Oklahoma State on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

