Arkansas State Red Wolves play in Sun Belt Tournament against the Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia Southern Eagles (17-15, 9-10 Sun Belt) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (20-11, 11-7 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State takes on Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Red Wolves are 11-7 against Sun Belt opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Arkansas State is fifth in college basketball with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Hampton averaging 2.4 offensive boards.

The Eagles are 9-10 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Arkansas State is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.1% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Arkansas State won the last matchup 85-68 on Jan. 23. Joey Chammaa scored 15 to help lead Arkansas State to the win, and Nakavieon White scored 14 points for Georgia Southern.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Harmon is averaging 12.9 points for the Red Wolves. TJ Caldwell is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

Spudd Webb is averaging 15.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

By The Associated Press