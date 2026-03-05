Central Arkansas Bears take on the Bellarmine Knights in ASUN Tournament

Bellarmine Knights (13-18, 8-11 ASUN) vs. Central Arkansas Bears (20-11, 15-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on Bellarmine in the ASUN Tournament.

The Bears have gone 15-3 against ASUN opponents, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Central Arkansas has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Knights are 8-11 in ASUN play. Bellarmine is 7-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Central Arkansas is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine scores 5.9 more points per game (80.3) than Central Arkansas allows (74.4).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bears won 84-76 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Camren Hunter led the Bears with 18 points, and Kenyon Goodin led the Knights with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Robinson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Hunter is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jack Karasinski is scoring 21.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Knights. Brian Waddell is averaging 13.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 65.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 82.2 points, 24.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

By The Associated Press