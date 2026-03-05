Central Michigan visits Ball State following Zeigler’s 28-point outing

Central Michigan Chippewas (10-20, 6-11 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (11-19, 6-11 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on Central Michigan after Armoni Zeigler scored 28 points in Ball State’s 74-71 overtime victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Cardinals have gone 6-7 at home. Ball State has a 6-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Chippewas are 6-11 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan has a 2-5 record in one-possession games.

Ball State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.6 per game Ball State gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAC play. Ball State won the last meeting 68-67 on Jan. 21. Devon Barnes scored 17 points points to help lead the Cardinals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeigler is averaging 12.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Cardinals. Juwan Maxey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tamario Adley is scoring 12.9 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Chippewas. Logan McIntire is averaging 12.9 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press