Southern Miss takes on James Madison in Sun Belt Tournament

James Madison Dukes (18-14, 10-9 Sun Belt) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against James Madison.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-9 against Sun Belt teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Southern Miss has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes are 10-9 in Sun Belt play. James Madison averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Southern Miss scores 73.9 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 73.5 James Madison allows. James Madison averages 74.4 points per game, 0.9 more than the 73.5 Southern Miss allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Southern Miss won 73-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Tylik Weeks led Southern Miss with 28 points, and Bradley Douglas led James Madison with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curt Lewis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Weeks is averaging 18.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Douglas is averaging 11.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Dukes. Cliff Davis is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

