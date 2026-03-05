No. 11 Ohio State women ease by Indiana 83-59 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Chance Gray added 18 points, and No. 11 Ohio State eased past Indiana 83-59 on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Ohio State (25-6), a No. 5 seed, advances to play 19th-ranked Minnesota in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Buckeyes secured their fifth straight season with 25-plus wins.

Cambridge and Gray combined for 10 of Ohio State’s points during a 12-0 run to take the first double-digit lead of the game at 24-14. The Buckeyes’ lead did not drop below eight points the rest of the half and Gray’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds left made it 36-24 at the break.

Ohio State added a 10-0 run early in the third quarter for a 17-point advantage. The Buckeyes led by as many as 30 points, 81-51, with three minutes remaining in the game.

Kennedy Cambridge had 14 points and Elsa Lemmilä grabbed 13 rebounds to go with six points, five assists and three blocks for Ohio State. Gray made four of Ohio State’s 10 3-pointers — a game after the Buckeyes sank a program-record 18 3s in an 87-68 win against then-No. 15 Michigan State on Sunday.

Maya Makalusky led Indiana (18-14) with 21 points and five 3-pointers. Shay Ciezki added 12 points and Nevaeh Caffey scored 10.

Up next

Ohio State: Looks to even the season series with Minnesota after a 74-61 loss on Feb. 18.

Indiana finished the regular season with a 6-12 record in Big Ten play.

