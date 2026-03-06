Timmons, Scott combine for 43 points to lead Alabama women 76-64 past Tennessee in SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jessica Timmons and Ta’Mia Scott combined for 43 points to lead Alabama 76-64 past Tennessee in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Thursday.

Timmons and Scott were both 3 of 5 from behind the arc. Timmons had 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting and Scott had 20 on 7-of-11 shooting to go with five rebounds. Scott fouled out with 3:46 to go.

Essence Cody scored 10 points. Karly Weathers had seven assists and six steals.

The No. 11 seed Crimson Tide (23-9) built up a 39-29 halftime lead after a 9-0 first quarter run, and a 12-5 run to end the half. Alabama never trailed in the contest and held the lead from the 3:16 mark in the first quarter.

The No. 6 seed Volunteers (16-13) were led by a 20-point, five-rebound performance from Janiah Barker. She turned the ball over seven times. Zee Spearman added 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Tennessee leads the SEC with 17 conference titles.

Up next

Alabama will face No. 3 seed Texas in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Tennessee, after seven consecutive losses, will await to see if it will receive a bid to the NCAA tournament.

