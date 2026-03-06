Cornell faces Dartmouth, aims to end home slide

Dartmouth Big Green (10-16, 1-12 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (8-18, 3-10 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell takes on Dartmouth looking to end its six-game home losing streak.

The Big Red have gone 2-9 in home games. Cornell allows 62.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

The Big Green are 1-12 in Ivy League play. Dartmouth is eighth in the Ivy League with 12.4 assists per game led by Zeynep Ozel averaging 3.7.

Cornell’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.6 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 55.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 62.1 Cornell gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Ivy League play. Cornell won the last meeting 61-52 on Jan. 10. Emily Pape scored 14 points points to help lead the Big Red to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Kaus is scoring 11.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Big Red. Clarke Jackson is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

Cate MacDonald is averaging nine points and 6.7 rebounds for the Big Green. Ozel is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 1-9, averaging 49.2 points, 23.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Big Green: 1-9, averaging 50.4 points, 24.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press