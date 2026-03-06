Skip to main content
No. 1 Duke hosts No. 17 North Carolina following Bogavac’s 20-point outing

By AP News

North Carolina Tar Heels (24-6, 12-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (28-2, 16-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 North Carolina faces No. 1 Duke after Luka Bogavac scored 20 points in North Carolina’s 67-63 win against the Clemson Tigers.

The Blue Devils are 14-0 in home games. Duke leads the ACC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Boozer averaging 6.8.

The Tar Heels are 12-5 in ACC play. North Carolina ranks sixth in the ACC giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Duke averages 83.2 points, 12.3 more per game than the 70.9 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. North Carolina won 71-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Caleb Wilson led North Carolina with 23 points, and Boozer led Duke with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boozer is shooting 58.3% and averaging 22.6 points for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Wilson is shooting 57.8% and averaging 19.9 points for the Tar Heels. Seth Trimble is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

