Idaho State Bengals play in Big Sky Tournament against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-21, 4-14 Big Sky) vs. Idaho State Bengals (12-19, 5-13 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Bengals’ record in Big Sky play is 5-13, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference games. Idaho State has a 7-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lumberjacks’ record in Big Sky play is 4-14. Northern Arizona allows 76.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

Idaho State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Idaho State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lumberjacks won 79-73 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Ryan Abelman led the Lumberjacks with 21 points, and Connor Hollenbeck led the Bengals with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hollenbeck is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bengals. Gus Etchison is averaging 11.8 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Abelman is averaging 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Chris Komin is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 24.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

By The Associated Press