NJIT plays in America East Tournament against the Maine

Maine Black Bears (8-23, 6-10 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (15-16, 10-6 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT faces Maine in the America East Tournament.

The Highlanders have gone 10-6 against America East opponents, with a 5-10 record in non-conference play. NJIT allows 74.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Black Bears’ record in America East play is 6-10. Maine gives up 68.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.0 points per game.

NJIT averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.1 per game Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. NJIT won 67-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Sebastian Robinson led NJIT with 23 points, and Logan Carey led Maine with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 14.4 points for the Highlanders. Ari Fulton is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Mabrey is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 7.6 points. Carey is shooting 52.8% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 21.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

