Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
41.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

NJIT plays in America East Tournament against the Maine

By AP News

Maine Black Bears (8-23, 6-10 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (15-16, 10-6 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT faces Maine in the America East Tournament.

The Highlanders have gone 10-6 against America East opponents, with a 5-10 record in non-conference play. NJIT allows 74.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Black Bears’ record in America East play is 6-10. Maine gives up 68.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.0 points per game.

NJIT averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.1 per game Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. NJIT won 67-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Sebastian Robinson led NJIT with 23 points, and Logan Carey led Maine with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 14.4 points for the Highlanders. Ari Fulton is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Mabrey is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 7.6 points. Carey is shooting 52.8% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 21.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.