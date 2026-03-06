Stanford faces NC State following Okorie’s 24-point game

Stanford Cardinal (19-11, 8-9 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (19-11, 10-7 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits NC State after Ebuka Okorie scored 24 points in Stanford’s 86-78 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Wolfpack are 11-5 in home games. NC State scores 83.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Cardinal are 8-9 in ACC play. Stanford is 7-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

NC State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Stanford gives up. Stanford has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Cardinal square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is shooting 41.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Okorie is averaging 22.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press