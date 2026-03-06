Idaho Vandals and Sacramento State Hornets square off in Big Sky Tournament

Sacramento State Hornets (10-20, 6-12 Big Sky) vs. Idaho Vandals (17-14, 9-9 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Sacramento State.

The Vandals have gone 9-9 against Big Sky opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Idaho ranks third in the Big Sky with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Brody Rowbury averaging 3.4.

The Hornets’ record in Big Sky action is 6-12. Sacramento State has a 6-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Idaho averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 9.3 per game Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 5.0 more points per game (78.8) than Idaho gives up (73.8).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Vandals won 86-80 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Biko Johnson led the Vandals with 25 points, and Mark Lavrenov led the Hornets with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Rasmussen is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Vandals. Isaiah Brickner is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Prophet Johnson is averaging 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.6 steals for the Hornets. Jahni Summers is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 80.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

