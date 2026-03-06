Seattle U Redhawks play in WCC Tournament against the San Diego Toreros

San Diego Toreros (12-20, 6-13 WCC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (19-12, 8-10 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on San Diego in the WCC Tournament.

The Redhawks’ record in WCC games is 8-10, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference games. Seattle U averages 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Toreros are 6-13 against WCC opponents. San Diego allows 78.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Seattle U scores 72.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 78.5 San Diego allows. San Diego averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Seattle U gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Seattle U won 75-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Junseok Yeo led Seattle U with 18 points, and Ty-Laur Johnson led San Diego with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Redhawks. Will Heimbrodt is averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Toreros. Toneari Lane is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press