Wilson leads UC Davis against UC Irvine after 30-point game

UC Davis Aggies (18-12, 11-8 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (21-10, 14-5 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits UC Irvine after Marcus Wilson scored 30 points in UC Davis’ 76-70 overtime victory over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Anteaters have gone 11-4 at home. UC Irvine is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 11-8 in conference matchups. UC Davis ranks second in the Big West shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

UC Irvine’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UC Davis gives up. UC Davis scores 10.1 more points per game (78.1) than UC Irvine gives up (68.0).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UC Davis won 75-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Niko Rocak led UC Davis with 17 points, and Jurian Dixon led UC Irvine with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Connor Sevilla is averaging 13.8 points for the Aggies. Carl Daughtery Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

