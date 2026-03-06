CSU Northridge hosts CSU Fullerton after Ward’s 20-point showing

CSU Fullerton Titans (16-15, 11-8 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (19-12, 12-7 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits CSU Northridge after Joshua Ward scored 20 points in CSU Fullerton’s 75-71 win against the UCSD Tritons.

The Matadors have gone 12-2 in home games. CSU Northridge is the Big West leader with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Josh O’Garro averaging 9.4.

The Titans are 11-8 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

CSU Northridge averages 81.7 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 82.4 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. CSU Fullerton won the last meeting 86-79 on Jan. 11. Christian WIlliams scored 21 points to help lead the Titans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Davis is averaging 15.5 points and 7.2 assists for the Matadors. Larry Hughes Jr. is averaging 15.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the last 10 games.

Ward is averaging 14.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Titans. Landon Seaman is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press