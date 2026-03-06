Skip to main content
Fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore reaches plea deal to resolve home invasion case

By AP News
Michigan Moore Football

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore pleaded no contest Friday to two misdemeanors in a criminal case that arose immediately after he was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with his executive assistant.

The deal was struck on the same day that a judge planned to hear a challenge to Moore’s arrest in December on three charges, including felony home invasion.

Those charges were dropped in exchange for Moore pleading no contest to trespassing and malicious use of a telecom device.

In dismissing Moore, the university cited an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Assistant prosecutor Katie Rezmierski said the woman ended the affair a few days before Moore’s firing and cooperated with the school’s investigation.

Shortly after losing his job, Moore confronted the woman and blamed her for his dismissal, even threatening to kill himself with butter knives in her apartment, authorities said.

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

