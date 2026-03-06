Hildalgo, Moore help Notre Dame women beat NC State 81-63, advance to ACC Tournament semis

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 25 points, Iyana Moore added 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals, and No. 5 seed Notre Dame beat fourth-seeded N.C. State 81-63 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

Notre Dame (22-9), which has won seven in a row and nine of 10, plays top-seeded Duke in the semifinals Saturday.

Hildalgo, who also had five rebounds and five assists, has scored at least 25 points in six consecutive games. She made 12 of 20 field goals.

Cassandre Prosper scored 13 points for the Irish.

N.C. State (20-10) had its three-game win streak snapped. Khamil Pierre had 17 points and 14 rebounds — her 21st double-double this season — for the Wolfpack. Murray State’s Sharnecce Currie-Jelks leads the nation with 23 double-doubles.

Moore hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring 48 seconds into the game and Notre Dame led the rest of the way. Moore (17) and Hidalgo (16) combined for 33 first-half points on 13-of-24 (54%) shooting — while the rest of the team made just 2 of 10 from the field — as the Irish took a 40-32 lead into the intermission.

Hildalgo converted a three-point play 38 seconds into the third quarter that pushed the lead into double figures for good and sparked a 16-1 run. Prosper, who was scoreless in the first half, scored 11 points in the spurt that gave the Irish a 56-33 lead.

Zamareya Jones had 14 points, Qadence Samuels scored 12 and Zoe Brooks 10 for N.C. State.

Up next

N.C. State: Awaits a likely NCAA Tournament invitation.

Notre Dame: Plays No. 13 Duke, which beat the Irish 82-68 on Jan. 4. ___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball