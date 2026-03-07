Skip to main content
Seattle U edges San Diego 58-56 in second round of WCC Tournament

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Will Heimbrodt had 16 points and Austin Maurer had a go-ahead layup with 1:43 remaining before both teams went scoreless down the stretch as Seattle University held on for a 58-56 victory over San Diego on Friday night in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

No. 7 seed Seattle U advances to play No. 6 seed Pacific in the third round on Saturday.

Heimbrodt also grabbed nine rebounds for the Redhawks (20-12). Jojo Murphy totaled 12 points and five assists.

Vuk Boskovic led the Toreros (12-21) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Gavin Ripp added 12 points and five assists, while Toneari Lane scored 10.

Heimbrodt scored nine points in the first half and Seattle U went into the break trailing 35-30. Seattle U used a 13-1 second-half run to erase a seven-point deficit and take the lead at 46-41 with 9:33 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Murphy scored eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

