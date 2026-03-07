Louisiana Tech visits Delaware after Bates’ 34-point performance

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (17-13, 10-9 CUSA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-20, 6-13 CUSA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays Delaware after AJ Bates scored 34 points in Louisiana Tech’s 76-71 win over the Liberty Flames.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 5-9 at home. Delaware gives up 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 10-9 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech has an 8-8 record against opponents over .500.

Delaware makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Louisiana Tech has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Delaware have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech won the last meeting 70-68 on Jan. 10. DJ Dudley scored 17 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justyn Fernandez is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, while averaging 17.1 points. Christian Bliss is averaging 19.3 points, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Bates is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Dudley is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press