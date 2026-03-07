Kapke leads Boston College against Notre Dame after 25-point performance

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-17, 4-13 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-20, 3-14 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays Notre Dame after Boden Kapke scored 25 points in Boston College’s 72-63 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Eagles have gone 9-7 in home games. Boston College averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Fighting Irish have gone 4-13 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Boston College averages 67.1 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 75.3 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 74.6 points per game, 3.9 more than the 70.7 Boston College gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in ACC play. Notre Dame won the last matchup 68-64 on Jan. 24. Braeden Shrewsberry scored 22 points to help lead the Fighting Irish to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Shaw is averaging 4.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Fred Payne is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Haralson is averaging 16 points for the Fighting Irish. Cole Certa is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 64.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 78.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press