Jessamy leads CSU Bakersfield against Cal Poly after 23-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-23, 2-17 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (13-18, 9-10 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -9.5; over/under is 171.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits Cal Poly after Ron Jessamy scored 23 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 86-84 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Mustangs are 7-6 on their home court. Cal Poly has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners are 2-17 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is 4-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Cal Poly is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 46.5% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 73.0 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 85.7 Cal Poly gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. Cal Poly won the last matchup 104-79 on Jan. 30. Troy Plumtree scored 31 points points to help lead the Mustangs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamad Mousa is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Mustangs. Guzman Vasilic is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kadar Waller is averaging 3.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Roadrunners. Dailin Smith is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 85.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 74.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press