UMBC Retrievers take on the New Hampshire Wildcats in America East Tournament

New Hampshire Wildcats (9-20, 5-11 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (21-8, 14-2 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -12.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC squares off against New Hampshire in the America East Tournament.

The Retrievers have gone 14-2 against America East teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. UMBC ranks second in the America East in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Jose Roberto Tanchyn leads the Retrievers with 5.4 boards.

The Wildcats are 5-11 in America East play. New Hampshire is fifth in the America East with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Belal El Shakery averaging 6.2.

UMBC averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.8 per game New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UMBC allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Retrievers won 85-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Jah’likai King led the Retrievers with 17 points, and Reginald Kennedy Jr. led the Wildcats with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is averaging 14 points for the Retrievers. Anthony Valentine is averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

El Shakery is averaging 11.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tyler Bike is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press