Syracuse hosts Dunning and Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-19, 4-13 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-15, 6-11 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays Syracuse after Barry Dunning Jr. scored 26 points in Pittsburgh’s 75-74 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Orange have gone 12-5 in home games. Syracuse is 8-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 4-13 in ACC play. Pittsburgh is 8-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Syracuse’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in ACC play. Syracuse won the last matchup 83-72 on Jan. 10. Donnie Freeman scored 22 points points to help lead the Orange to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Kingz is averaging 11.7 points for the Orange. Freeman is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Cameron Corhen is scoring 12.9 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Panthers. Dunning is averaging 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press