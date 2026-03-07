Skip to main content
Mitchell leads Saint Bonaventure against Davidson after 22-point showing

By AP News

Davidson Wildcats (18-12, 9-8 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-15, 4-13 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -3.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on Davidson after Frank Mitchell scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 91-82 overtime loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Bonnies have gone 9-6 in home games. Saint Bonaventure has a 6-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 9-8 in A-10 play. Davidson is second in the A-10 giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Saint Bonaventure makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Davidson has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

The Bonnies and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 16.6 points. Mitchell is shooting 61.5% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Scovens is averaging 10.9 points for the Wildcats. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

