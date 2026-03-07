San Francisco plays in WCC Tournament against the Portland

Portland Pilots (15-18, 8-12 WCC) vs. San Francisco Dons (16-15, 8-10 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Portland meet in the WCC Tournament.

The Dons have gone 8-10 against WCC teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. San Francisco is 7-14 against opponents over .500.

The Pilots are 8-12 against WCC opponents. Portland ranks ninth in the WCC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Timo George averaging 1.9.

San Francisco’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Portland allows. Portland averages 74.7 points per game, 1.4 more than the 73.3 San Francisco allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Dons won 73-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 5. Venjamin Absoi led the Dons with 16 points, and Cameron Williams led the Pilots with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fuchs is averaging 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Dons. Legend Smiley is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joel Foxwell is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Jermaine Ballisager Webb is averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Pilots: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press