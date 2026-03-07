NC State hosts Okorie and Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (19-11, 8-9 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (19-11, 10-7 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits NC State after Ebuka Okorie scored 24 points in Stanford’s 86-78 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Wolfpack have gone 11-5 at home. NC State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinal have gone 8-9 against ACC opponents. Stanford has a 7-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

NC State is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Stanford allows to opponents. Stanford has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 44.4% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Cardinal match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ven-Allen Lubin is averaging 13.6 points and seven rebounds for the Wolfpack. Darrion Williams is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Okorie is scoring 22.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 14.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press