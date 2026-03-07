Wilson leads UC Davis against UC Irvine after 30-point game

UC Davis Aggies (18-12, 11-8 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (21-10, 14-5 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits UC Irvine after Marcus Wilson scored 30 points in UC Davis’ 76-70 overtime victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Anteaters are 11-4 on their home court. UC Irvine averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Aggies are 11-8 in Big West play. UC Davis ranks fifth in the Big West giving up 74.8 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

UC Irvine scores 77.3 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 74.8 UC Davis allows. UC Davis averages 10.1 more points per game (78.1) than UC Irvine gives up (68.0).

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. UC Davis won the last matchup 75-72 on Jan. 17. Niko Rocak scored 17 points to help lead the Aggies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurian Dixon is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 13.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games.

Connor Sevilla is scoring 13.8 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Aggies. Wilson is averaging 16 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press