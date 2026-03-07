Cal visits Wake Forest following Mason’s 26-point performance

California Golden Bears (21-9, 9-8 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-15, 6-11 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts Cal after Mekhi Mason scored 26 points in Wake Forest’s 75-70 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Demon Deacons have gone 11-6 at home. Wake Forest has a 4-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Bears have gone 9-8 against ACC opponents. Cal averages 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Wake Forest averages 78.8 points, 6.5 more per game than the 72.3 Cal allows. Cal has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Myles Colvin is averaging 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

John Camden is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 14.1 points. Dai Dai Ames is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press